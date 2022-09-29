Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 18,651 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $56,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 214,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

