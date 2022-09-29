Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $164.21. 101,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

