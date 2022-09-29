Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 661 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 89.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 255,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 82,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.