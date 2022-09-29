Founders Capital Management Acquires Shares of 721 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 8,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,705. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

