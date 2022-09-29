Founders Capital Management Buys 2,500 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,798 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,722 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $69,131,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,203 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 1,307,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,687,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBR. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

