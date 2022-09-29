Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 165,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

