Founders Capital Management Purchases 23,568 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $5,369,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 66,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

