Founders Capital Management Sells 1,799 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Founders Capital Management cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.50% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HAIL stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,528. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $64.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

