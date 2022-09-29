Founders Capital Management Sells 800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

