Founders Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.54. 278,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,936. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.57.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

