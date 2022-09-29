Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.01

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

