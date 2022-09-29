FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.49

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 5980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.
Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
