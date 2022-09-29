Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $29.39 Million Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned about 3.27% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,545,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.
iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
REZ stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $100.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).
