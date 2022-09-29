Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNI opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.49. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.