Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,227 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 3.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $43,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 712,682 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.83. 758,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,946,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.