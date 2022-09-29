Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 159,316 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,316 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Waste Connections worth $78,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.5% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 125.8% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $270,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average of $133.28. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.