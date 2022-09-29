Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 400,200 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,200 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.52% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $40,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 6,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

