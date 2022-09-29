Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,250 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $48,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.