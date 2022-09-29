Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($51.02) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of FUPBY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

