Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Performance
Fuji Electric stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Electric (FELTY)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.