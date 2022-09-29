Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

Fuji Electric stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

