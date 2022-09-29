Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Price Performance
Fuwei Films stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.
About Fuwei Films
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuwei Films (FFHL)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.