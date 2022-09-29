FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.59. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.