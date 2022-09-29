FY2025 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of HCC opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 243,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

