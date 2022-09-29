G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. CL King reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

GIII opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $729.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

