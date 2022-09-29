G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

GIII stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

