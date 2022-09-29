G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.13. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $673 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.38%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

