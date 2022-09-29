G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in September

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

G6 Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

GPHBF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 77,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.87 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. G6 Materials has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.16.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

