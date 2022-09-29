Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading 6.6% Higher

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Galiano Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 27.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

