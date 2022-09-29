GameCredits Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $3,145.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00276724 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017182 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004319 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

