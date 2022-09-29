Garland Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,060 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 3.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Shares of ARE opened at $141.22 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

