Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Increased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Garmin were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,094. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $165.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

