Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:GENC opened at $9.20 on Monday. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 million, a P/E ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 0.49.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.