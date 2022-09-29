Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 470,021 shares.The stock last traded at $32.10 and had previously closed at $32.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

