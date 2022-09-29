Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.83

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 3389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Gentex Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

