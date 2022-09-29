Geometric Wealth Advisors Invests $1.01 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

