Geometric Wealth Advisors Invests $239,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

