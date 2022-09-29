Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,456.00.

Givaudan Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

