Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GVDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,456.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GVDNY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,670. Givaudan has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $105.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.