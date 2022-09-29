Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,364. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

