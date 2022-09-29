Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Down 45.6% in September

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 217,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,128,000.

