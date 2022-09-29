Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 16,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 28,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI Norway ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORW. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,547,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter worth $3,433,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.