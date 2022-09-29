Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.25. Gogoro shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 574 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGR. Citigroup began coverage on Gogoro in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gogoro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company.

Gogoro Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

