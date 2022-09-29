Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $24.73

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $25.53. Golar LNG shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 9,289 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Golar LNG Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

