Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $24.73

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $25.53. Golar LNG shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 9,289 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
