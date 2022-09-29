good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 32354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered good natured Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$70.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

