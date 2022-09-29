Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.64

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Granite Construction Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $768.29 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 589.8% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

