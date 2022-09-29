Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 41,360 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 896.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.37. 77,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,936. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

