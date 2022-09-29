Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,346,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,518 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,394,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,771,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

UCON stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,243. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

