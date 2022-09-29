Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.21. 604,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

