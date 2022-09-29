Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $668,023.23 and $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.47 or 1.00009420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006676 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064803 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00080473 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance (CRYPTO:GFI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

