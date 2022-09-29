Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.65

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and traded as high as $49.75. Gravity shares last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 24,255 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
Gravity Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
