Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.65

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and traded as high as $49.75. Gravity shares last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 24,255 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Gravity Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

